KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has given top priority to the development of Karachi and improvement of the education sector.

Talking to American Ambassador David M Hale, who accompanied by US Consul General in Karachi Grace W Shelton, met him here at the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that he had started development of Karachi’s infrastructure, which included development of road network, construction and remodeling of flyovers, underpasses and improvement of sewerage system.

“Once the development of the city’s infrastructure is complete, the city would give a new look and there would be smooth traffic flow,” he added. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch also attended the meeting.

The ambassador said that his government was also supporting Sindh government in health and education sectors. In reply, the chief minister asked for more support for the capacity building of teachers from primary to secondary level. They both agreed to work together for the promotion of education and health services. In the end, the chief minister presented Ajrak, Sindhi Cap and a music album of Sindhi songs to the visitors.