KARACHI - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh Government on Thursday claimed that the plan for Sindh Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had been finalised while the authority would take services of consultants in this regard.

The Authority also claimed that measures had already been taken for the implementation of such plan, while the city administration would also cooperate in the project.

At least 25 emergency centers of Rescue 1122 will be set up in the metropolis for emergency services.

This was informed in a meeting presided over by Commissioner Karachi at his office.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rehabilitation, Sindh Muhammad, Director General PDMA Salman Shah, Additional Commissioner-II Farhan Ghani, all deputy commissioners of the city and others.

The meeting was informed that the project would be initiated in coordination and cooperation with concerned authorities. Initially 25 emergency centers of the project will be established in Karachi. And later, the project will be extended to entire Sindh.

“All deputy commissioners will assist PDMA for establishing emergency centers in their respective jurisdictions.”

On the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan said that the project would be helpful in controlling any emergency and natural disasters.

He added that it was need of the hour to extend emergency services in the metropolis and should ensure to fulfill the scientific procedure in this regard.

The commissioner assured the meeting that the city administration would provide all possible cooperation for the completion of project.