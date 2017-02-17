KARACHI - The suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif on Thursday evening that resulted in the loss of numbers of lives and injuring hundreds was the subject of widespread condemnation from the political as well as religious parties. Condemning the blast, the leaders criticised the government for adopting selective measures on the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP). They also expressed annoyance over lack of security at the shrine.

In his statement of condemnation, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that the patrons, facilitators and planners of this attack would be apprehended at all costs. He directed the Sindh government to hold an inquiry into the incident and also demanded explanation why security of the shrine was left vulnerable. He also instructed the elected representatives, party office-bearers and workers of PPP to reach hospitals and donate blood for the injured. Zardari expressed his grief over this tragedy and said that Bhutto family and the PPP were with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

He also prayed for those dead and the early recovery of the injured. MWM Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said that despite the fact that brutal and horrific terror incidents were once again increasing, it was unfortunate that rulers, instead of implementing the NAP in its true sprit, were using delaying tactics.

“It seems as if the rulers have not come out of the doctrine of bad and good terrorism,” he said.

MWM leader said that NAP should not be implemented selectively as being carried out by the PML-N government. He vowed to continue to raise voice against terrorism and stand by its victims. Calling for unity during hard times, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the country had been fighting the war on terror for the last 15 years. “Despite setbacks, it has achievements to its credit,” he added.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and asked the people to get united against the banned outfits and elements ruining peace of the country.

“These incidents are demoralizing the nation while the government seems to be helpless in taking solid measures against terrorism,” said JI Sindh chief Mirajul Huda Siddiqui.

He added that the attack on the shrine had placed a big question mark over the performance of the government and law- enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Siddiqui expressed immense grief over the deaths of scores of people in the attack. Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh chief Shahi Syed, while expressing his grief over the loss of innocent lives, announced to observe three-day mourning.

He said the government, instead of issuing statements, should take solid measures to break the backbone of the prevailing terrorism in the country.

“Implementation on NAP is the only way to halt such kind of attacks,” he opined.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, along with other parties’ leaders and volunteers, has left for Sehwan to take part in the relief activities.

Haleem said that terrorists had targeted the land of Sufis, and it was a matter of great concern that no proper security had been provided to the devotees.

PTI leader accused the government of politicizing NAP. “This is the main reason behind increasing terrorist activities across the country,” he maintained.

Similarly, MQM-P, Sunni Tehreek, JUI-Fazal, JUP, PST, PPP-SB, PML-N, PSP and others parties’ leaders have also condemned the bomb attack besides extending condolences to the families of the deceased.