KARACHI - Sindh Transport Department plans to get vacated its property either encroached upon by private individuals or under use of government organisations other than the transport department itself.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hasan Shah, while chairing a meeting to ascertain the exact status of properties owned by the department in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad, said these had to be utilised for the upgradation of public transport system.

He on the occasion directed the concerned officials to see if there existed any agreement between the provincial transport department and other public sector agencies, authorising the latter to keep in their disposal the landed property of the former. Secretary for Sindh Transport Department, Ghazanfar Qadri and Additional Secretary Ahmad Ali Shah along with other officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting also reviewed measures being adopted to contain incidence of accidents on highways and thoroughfares in the province.

It was decided that in close coordination with all concerned stakeholders strict criterion will be adopted for issuance of driving licenses particularly those pertaining to public vehicle category, with due stock of their mental and physical health status.

The meeting agreed that no unfit vehicle will be allowed to ply in any part of the province while signal system would be upgraded and traffic rules reviewed ensuring strict compliance among all categories of road users.

APP