KARACHI - A heavy container turned turtle near Qayyumabad roundabout here on Thursday afternoon, killing three and leaving two others seriously injured.

Police sources said tyre burst was apparently the cause of the incident. However, other witnesses disagreed with the police version, and blamed overspeeding for the accident. However, the incident is being investigated.

According to eye witness’s account, the driver of the container lost control due to high speed of the vehicle and hit the people waiting on the pavement before turning upside down.

The driver, however, managed to escape from the scene while the bystanders got busy in pulling out the victims stuck under the heavy structure of the container. A crane had to be called in to remove the container that had also caused massive gridlock on the road.

DIG Traffic arrived on the spot and arranged immediate transportation of the victims to the hospital besides ensuring restoration of traffic flow at one of the busiest thoroughfares of the metropolis. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered immediate arrest of the driver.

Student crushed to death by

university bus

APP adds from Hyderabad that a university bus crushed to death a student in Jamshoro, sparking protests from the students who blocked the Super Highway.

According to a news channel, Shaista Memon, daughter of Anis Memon, and a final year student in Physics Department of the Sindh University Jamshoro was run over by a university bus.

She was taken to the Civil Hospital, but her injuries proved fatal.

The incident sparked outrage among the students and they resorted to protest first at the hospital and later brought her body to the Super Highway and blocked the road.

They also chanted slogans against the university management.

The protesting students said the bus driver didn't stop the vehicle even after spotting a student was there and ran over her. The university vice chancellor arrived at the spot and assured that justice will be delivered in the case.

He promised to the students that transport department of the varsity would undergo revamp soon.

It was second such accident in just a week. On February 8, a student had fallen from the Sindh University Jamshoro bus and died.