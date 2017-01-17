KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there is a legal and political impact of census, because on its basis people belonging to various ethnic groups are represented in the assemblies.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting at New Sindh Secretariat here on Monday, the CM further said that census also determined delimitation of constituencies, distribution of funds from divisible pool and the quota for recruitment to all civil positions in the federal government; therefore, each and every one must be counted and foreigners and illegal immigrants should be excluded from the exercise.

The meeting was attended by all provincial ministers while advisers to the CM and special assistants had been given special invitation.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Sindh IG AD Khawaja, Chief Statistician Asif Bajwa, Sohail, representative of NADRA and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included law & order situation, Food Authority Bill, conflict interest bills, law regarding collection of Ushr, Panah Shelter Home, population & housing census and other items.

The chief minister deferred all the other items, and allowed presentation and discussion on the census.

The chief statistician gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet on the census plan.

He said that so far census had been held five times: in 1951, 1961, 1972, 1981 and 1998.

“The 6th population & housing census was due in 2008, but could not be held and now it would begin from March 15, 2017 as approved by the CCI in its meeting held on December 16, 2016,” he informed.

The cabinet was told that the house listing and census would be carried out in one go.

It was further informed that Form 2 would be used in census operation while form 2-A would be filled in on sample basis after the census was over.

To this the chief statistician said that Form 2-A carried important information about migration, age disability and other such information.

It was told that it was an important Form, and must be included in the census.

Agreeing with the chief statistician, the CM said that he would take up the issue with the federal government.

Talking about methodology for field operation, the cabinet was informed that there was an enumeration method under which information would be collected and recorded through questionnaires by going h door to door.

The cabinet was further told the entire exercise would be held in two phases, and that it would begin in all the provinces simultaneously.

It was also informed that there were 29 administrative districts and 146 census districts in Sindh, including 932 census charges, 5132 census circles and 38842 census blocks.

Furthermore, it was told that each block would be completed in 14 days and three days for housing numbering, 10 days for filling in Form-2 and one day for enumeration of homeless population.

Similarly, it was apprised that blocks would be assigned to one enumerator; each phase would be completed within 30 days, while the second phase would start after a gap of 10 days, and one soldier in uniform would accompany each enumerator.

According to details of the phase-wise field operation plan, as shared with the cabinet, the three-day house listing exercise would start on March 15; block-wise 10-day filing in of Form-2 would start on March 18, and collection of filled in documents and release of census material for the second block would start on March 29.

House listing in the second phase would kick off on May 11, 2017.

The cabinet was also told that for complete coverage and effective field supervision, the country had been delimited on four tiers, and that Census Block covered 200 to 250 houses.

The first phase would begin in Karachi (all districts), Hyderabad and Ghotki while the second phase would cover rest of the province.

The cabinet was informed that census in the province required 28038 enumerators and supervisors, and that for the purpose the employees of provincial education, revenue, local government, population welfare and other departments would be appointed.

It was told that appointment of the staff had started.

The chief minister was told that training of the field staff would start on January 24, 2017; training of enumerators would begin on February 4, and that services of some 183 trainers would be hired for the purpose.

Murad was told that the soldier accompanying each enumerator would independently record the number of each house as well as the CNIC number of the head or any member of the family. Likewise, vigilance teams would be formed at district level to monitor the exercise and ensure complete coverage of population.

It was also told that coordination committees had been formed at provincial and district level, and that census documents would be collected under sealed covers affixed with special stickers under the supervision of armed forces.

Similarly, publicity of the census would be done and people would be informed about the penalty for the wrongdoers.

The CM was further informed that provisional results would be declared in 60 days.

The subject wise/analytical reports on important topics and census atlas giving visual presentation on census days would be also be issued.

Taking part in the question-answer session, provincial minister Manzoor Wassan said that only six religions and 10 languages had been mentioned in the census Form to the exclusion of Zoroastrians and their languages, Gujerati, Kathiawari and other local languages.

The CM pointed out that the mother tongue of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was Gujrati and it should have been included in the form.

“In this way it would be easy to count how many Zoroastrians, Gujeratis and others live in Sindh,” he opined.

The chief minister said that he would take up the issues with federal government.

When MPA Dr Mahesh Malani said that there was no provision for counting gypsies in the census, the chief statistician told him that they would be placed in the category of homeless persons.

Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro said that there was no proper mechanism for filing objections.

He was informed that the supervision committee had an elected local body representative.

NADRA PESENTATION

Sohail, NADRA representative, told the cabinet that 22.4 million people had been issued the CNICs and that 3.3 million people were under 18 years of age. Replying to a question by the chief minister, Sohail said that NADRA had 30 mobile vehicles to issue CNIC, out of which 13 would be sent to the areas where CNICs were required to be issued.

Murad also pointed out that 13 vehicles were not enough for the far-flung areas. Replying to a question by Jam Khan Shoro, the NADRA representative said that each mobile team could issue only 60 to 100 CINCs per day.

To this the cabinet decided to approach the federal government to increase the number of its mobile teams.

The cabinet was also informed that some 15,000 CNICs had been issued to the people of different areas of the province but they had not collected them; therefore NADRA was going to dump them.

To this the chief minister advised NADRA to make one more attempt to deliver these cards to the concerned persons.

In the end, the CM said that the policy of the census should be very clear that each and every one must be counted at right place.

“The Sindh government would extend maximum support to the Bureau of Statistics and NADRA,” he assured.