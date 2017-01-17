KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Asadullah Bhutto on Monday condemned recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, and said that it was equivalent to dropping a bombshell on people.

He said on one hand the government claimed to provide relief to poor people, while on the other it was bent upon persecuting poor people through price hike.

He further said that the petroleum prices decreased worldwide, but increased in Pakistan.

He demanded the government to withdraw the increase as poor people were already suffering from inflation, poverty, joblessness and other issues.

Meanwhile, JI Sindh chief Dr Mirajul Huda Siddiqui has expressed deep grief and sorrow over causalities in the first winter rains in Karachi.

He urged the Sindh government to provide compensation to those affected by rain and improve the choked sewerage system of the city.

He criticised the Sindh government over its failure to take precautionary measures before and during rains in the city.

He regretted that there was bad governance even in the capital of the province.

He demanded the government to facilitate local governments and empower the mayor, who had been elected by the people.

The JI leader condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.