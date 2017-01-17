KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mandhro has said that 100 more posts of postgraduate trainee doctors will be created at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Addressing the inaugural session of 52nd Annual Medical Symposium at JPMC here on Monday, the minister appreciated the efforts of JPMC for holding such events and said it would benefit young doctors. Executive Director of JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali said that JPMC was one of the leading tertiary care hospitals of the country. She said the 1,610-bed hospital was providing the best medical care to a large segment of society.

Dr Seemi Jamali demanded an increase in the number of trainee doctors and said, "We have a total of 2,646 regular doctors, nurses and other supporting staff. Enhancing the strength of existing trainee doctors, nurses and paramedics is crucial for provision of better services.” She also requested the minister to approve construction of 200 apartments for the staff of JPMC.

Additional Secretary for Health Aslam Pechuho, Chairperson of JPMC Symposium Prof Sughra Perveen, Chairman of Academic Council and Dean Prof Nadeem Rizvi, Executive Director of NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar, Director of NICH Prof Jamal Raza and others were also present at the inaugural session.

Later, a plenary session was also held, which was addressed by former senator Javed Jabbar, Prof Aijaz Ahmed, Dr Shumail Ashraf and Dr Sadiqa Jafferi. Executive Director of JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali distributed shields to the speakers.

Various pharmaceutical companies and labs have established their camps for the visitors to the symposium to introduce their products. Prominent among them were Novartis, Oxidil, Surgical Sutures, Dr Essa Lab, Indus Pharma, Chugtai Lab and Getz Pharma.

The symposium with the theme "Prevention is better than cure" will continue till January 19. As many as 40 workshops, 28 scientific sessions and other events will be held during the symposium.