KARACHI - A major traffic jam was witnessed in main arteries of the city on Monday.

Roads like Shahrah-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Shahrah-e- Pakistan, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Saddar, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad witnessed bumper to bumper traffic jam.

Traffic police spokesperson said that there were multiple issues which led to the situation.

“The repair work going on on various arteries is one of the main reasons behind the traffic mess while roads damaged at various points in Saddar also led to congestion, adding that additional force of the traffic police had also been deployed on the affected routes to ease the commuters’ problems.