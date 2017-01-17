KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies on Monday released a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and an assistant registrar of the University of Karachi, party sources said.

MQM-L leader Sathi Ishaq, party’s acting deputy convener in Pakistan and former member of the MQM central executive committee, and University of Karachi assistant registrar Arif Haider were reportedly arrested by the Rangers in separate raids. Haider was arrested during a raid on his office at the University of Karachi on Thursday. Later on Friday, Ishaq was arrested during a raid in Saddar area when he was on his way home from office by a car. Both Haider and Ishaq were later shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning. However, law enforcement agencies remained tight lipped over MQM-L leaders and workers’ arrests.

Sources in the party said that both Ishaq and Haider had been released. It is worth mentioning here that law enforcement agencies had detained more than two dozen workers of the party. They were arrested during raids in various parts of the city, but nobody claimed their arrest.

These raids came after the Pakistan Qaumi Movement, in collaboration with the MQM-London, announced a public rally from Ayesha Manzil to Mazar-e-Quaid on January 21. where MQM chief Altaf Hussain will address the rally.

On Monday, another MQM-L worker, Adil, was arrested during a raid by law enforcers in Landhi. The party worker was later shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning. However, however, no law enforcement agency claimed his arrest.