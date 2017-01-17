KARACHI - Pakistan Qaumi Movement (PQM) Chairman Iqbal Kazmi on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking permission to take out rally on January 21, 2017, which Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) chief Altaf Hussain is likely to address.

It is mentioned here for record that PQM had announced to take out ‘Pakistan Istehkam Rally’ from Ayesha Manzil to Mazar-e-Quaid on January 21.

The announcement had been made by PQM leadership and MQM-London convener Nadeem Nusrat at a press conference held in Islamabad couple of weeks ago through video link.

Leaders of both the parties announced that MQM founder Altaf Hussain would address the rally.

It’s important to note that the apex court has placed a ban on giving media coverage to Altaf Hussain, while the security establishment of the country has declared the London-based MQM as an unannounced proscribed organisation with a complete ban on its all sorts of political activities.

A massive crackdown against the MQM workers and leaders, who were operating covertly in the metropolis, ensued following the announcement of the rally.

Dozens of party workers have been rounded up in the last couple of days by plainclothes personnel of security agencies.

The crackdown on such a large scale has scuttled the rally campaign as majority of the key workers have disappeared and their whereabouts are yet to be ascertained.

PQM leaders have tried to give the impression that they had invited the MQM-L chief to address the rally, and not the MQM-L.

Sources privy to the matter have revealed that both the parties have distanced themselves from each other in order to avoid reaction from security institutions.

On the other hand, PQM Chairman Iqbal Kazmi rushed to seek permission for the rally, but the authorities declined to give it the legal cover.

The PQM leader, finally on Monday, filed a petition in which he stated that the party had approached all the concerned authorities to seek permission for holding the rally, but the latter were using delaying tactics.

Citing the home secretary, commissioner Karachi, deputy commissioners of district East and Central as the respondents, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct the authorities concerned to allow PQM to take out the rally on January 21.

The SHC is likely to take up this petition on Tuesday (today).

Kazmi, who is providing his party’s cover to Altaf Hussain, has a history of moving petitions in the courts against MQM and its chief.

In one of his petitions, Kazmi had sought formation of a larger bench to re hear the 12 May, 2007 mayhem case in which Altaf Hussain had been nominated as one of the respondents.