KHAIRPUR - The Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Monday organised a ceremony on its campus in the honour of former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

On this occasion, Shah’s services for humanity, governance, rule of law, democracy and promotion of education in Sindh were praised.

Shah was the chief guest on this occasion, while Justice (r) Syed Ali Aslam Jafferi and academic Moula Bakhsh Larik were guests of honour. Prof Dr Parveen Shah, vice chancellor of the Shah Abdul Latif University, presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that he rendered his services for the development of Sindh, especially Khairpur. He said that he started his career as a lawyer, social worker and philanthropist and set up the Pioneer Institute. “We embarked on our journey by starting a cleanliness campaign in the small town of Khairpur in the early 1960s. Later, I entered practical politics and under the patronage of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto joined the Pakistan People’s Party and started my services for the people of Khairpur and Sindh. We started our politics for provision of fundamental rights to people. I was one of the members of the constitutional development committee of 1973.”