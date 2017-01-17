MIRPURKHAS - Representatives of scheduled castes in the Hindu community, Ramesh Malhi, Sarwan Bheel Advocate and Satram Sonani Advocate have alleged that the upper class Hindus are not open to their inclusion in the affairs of panchayat.

Speaking at a press conference here at a local press club on Monday, they also accused the upper caste Hindus of usurping the funds and resources belonging to the Hindu community.

They lamented that while on one hand the influential Hindus continued to enjoy monopoly, 95 percent Hindus belonging to the lower castes, including Bheel, Kolhi, Malhi, Meghwar, Oad, Jandwar, Jogi and Haraj were deprived of membership of the panchayat and other facilities, including children education scholarship.

They further said that Lal Mandar was in the possession of upper class Hindus while Hindus belonging to other castes could not enter it.

They said that Hindu panchayat of Mirpurkhas had been receiving huge grants from the Sindh government for a long time and the children belonging to the upper class were also availing the education scholarship, but unfortunately their children were still deprived of this facility.

They called upon the government to ensure membership of scheduled caste Hindus in the panchayat to ensure equal distribution of facilities among various castes of the community, without any discrimination.

They also demanded the federal and Sindh government to immediately close the bank accounts of the Lohana community and also rid the Lal Mandar of their occupation.

Irrigation dept protests against non-payment of salaries

Scores of employees of the Irrigation Drainage Division Workers Association, Mirpurkhas on Monday protested outside the local press club against the non-payment of their 44- month salaries.

Led by Umer Baloch, Ibrahim Brohi and Ameer Bux Marri, the protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands inscribed with slogans demanding the government to pay their salaries without any delay.

The leaders, in their speeches, lamented that despite the fact that they had been working for the last 20 months, unfortunately their salaries had been stopped in the past too, and still their salaries due for 44 months had not been released.

They said that they had been compelled to borrow loans for meeting their expenses.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, irrigation minister and secretary irrigation to ensure payment of their salaries without any delay.