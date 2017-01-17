KARACHI : Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has reached an out-of-court settlement with the suspect who allegedly shot at his car in a road-rage incident in 2015.

During a court hearing of the road-rage shooting case on Tuesday, Akram’s manager told the Judicial Magistrate-East that the former cricketer had reached an out-of-court settlement with the suspect and decided to withdraw the case.

The court, however, ordered that Wasim Akram be presented in person, failing which investigative officers would be dispatched to arrest him and bring him to the court.

Shortly after, Wasim Akram appeared before the court and submitted the settlement he reached with the car shooting suspect. The court then accepted the settlement and approved Akram’s request to terminate the case.

In August 2015, Akram's car was fired upon in Karsaz area of the city in what the police had described as an incident fueled by ‘road rage’. Akram had been on his way to attend a bowling camp at the National Stadium.