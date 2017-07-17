KARACHI - At least two suspected criminals were killed and another arrested after an exchange of fire on Sunday.

According to police, the two suspects riding a motorcycle faced retaliation from the citizens travelling on a car near Jamaatkhana in Garden area within the limits of Soldier Bazaar police station. The men on the car opened fire at the robbers, said the police, added that the robbers also fired on them; however, no one was wounded. Upon gunshots, the police personnel on routine patrolling reached the site.

The robbers while seeing the police opened fire at the police and tried to escape. The police also fired back and injured both the suspects after an exchange of fire. The police later shifted both the suspects to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Deceased robber was later identified as Abdullah while his companion as Haris. The body was shifted to morgue to search his heirs. The police also claim to have recovered arms, a motorcycle and cellphones from their possession. The case was registered and further investigation was underway.

Separately, the bandit wounded in an exchange of fire within the remits of Solder Bazaar police remits succumbed to his injures here on Sunday. Police said that the unknown bandit wounded during exchange of fire while his accomplices were managed to flee.

Police said that the deceased bandit with his comrade trying to flee after mobile snatching when police on routine patrolling asked them to surrender while bandits resorted firing and during exchange of fire one of the bandits sustained bullet wounds. Police shifted the accused person to Abbasi Shahed Hospital where he succumbed to his injures. Police shifted the body to the morgue after autopsy.

Meanwhile, Yousf Plaza police claimed to have arrested three among a woman running a narcotics den in the locality. Police said that women with her three accomplices were running a narcotics den in the locality.

Police raided at the den and arrested a woman namely Seema, Noshad and Waheed while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Furthermore, police claimed to have arrested at least 59 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including bandits, street criminals, drug paddlers and absconders. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.