KARACHI - Forensic science education and training is of prime importance for our criminal justice system. No country can progress until it keeps pace with the development and rapid progress of the technology, our law enforcing agencies must be well equipped and trained with latest technology.

These views were expressed by Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Vice Chancellor, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education while holding of annual paper of introduction to forensic science for the students of PhD law faculty at the Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).

Dean faculty of law DIHE and former chief justice Sindh High Court Justice (r) Sarmad Jalal Osmani and HoD department of legal studies DIHE Prof Dr Raana Khan were also present on the occasion and supervised the paper.

“Forensic science course is especially designed for judges, prosecutors, police officers and advocates in order to train and aware them about forensic technology. Forensic science is the backbone of criminal justice system; the level of awareness about forensic science and technology in legal fraternity is unfortunately very low, it’s the dire need of modern time to investigate the facts and evidences on scientific basis to ensure justice,” Dr Raana Khan informed.

The students of the course also visited forensic lab and chemical analyst lab of Sindh Police. The course was designed Prof Dr Raana Khan, who is also the very first women PhD in the field of law in the country.