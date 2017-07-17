KARACHI - Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House.

The discussed a range of issues, including the current political situation in the country. They also discussed to strength the party’s organisation in south Punjab and other parts of Punjab.

Later, Gilani visited the house of PPP leader Saeed Ghani in Chanesar Goth area and congratulated him on his recent victory in the PS-114 constituency.

He said that PPP has always respected the judiciary and worked to strengthen the sanctity of the institutions.

Gilani said that he did not clash with the institutions and accepted the court’s decision.

“We respected the judiciary and decided to work for the sanctity of the institutions,” he said.

Gilani said there are serious allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and he would offer his advice of resignation if sought from him. He said his viewpoint on the matter was not different from the party which was laid out by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

However, he hoped the judiciary will give a prompt decision in the Panama case to avert a clash between institutions and an atmosphere of uncertainty.

He said that the premier was morally obliged to respect the constitution. He rejected the chance of early elections in the country.