KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that the government was serious in solving fishermen problems and was making efforts for their wellness.

The governor expressed these views while talking a delegation of Pak Mahigeer Welfare Association (PMWA) at Governor House Karachi. Rashid Sardar was leading the five-member delegation.

Zubair said fishermen play a key role in fishery industries and governments was planning to equip them with modern tools. He said efforts would be made for meeting the genuine needs of the fishermen and resolving other issues.

He further said the government fully realized the problems being faced by fishermen in Sindh and it would take concrete steps for the welfare of the fishermen community.