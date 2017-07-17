KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has criticised the local as well as provincial government for what he termed their failure to tackle a little rain in the city.

In a statement on Sunday, the JI leader said that deteriorating situation of roads in the city, broken bridges and long queues of vehicles were revealing the reality behind tall claims made by the government. Stagnant rainwater on roads and chocked nullahs have irked the lives of Karachities as the daily life suspended in the city with the first drop of rain, he said.

The JI leader said that the billions of rupees had been spent on the development of the city in papers but in reality the city and the citizens were shown cold shoulders even by those who surfaced as self acclaimed contractors and representatives of Karachi.

He held the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) responsible for the prevailing situation in the megalopolis. Both the parties have been enjoying powers on local as well as provincial and federal fronts but they only served the vested interests of their leaders and did nothing the city or the citizens, he said. He was of the view that both the PPP and MQM have been hand in gloves.

He also strongly criticized the governmental institutions for their failure to tackle the post-rain scenario. He said that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board have been following the footprints of the K-Electric and other corrupt departments. He said that the department did not make any comprehensive strategy to avoid overflow or drainage of rain water from rains. On one hand, the KWSB has failed to provide potable water to citizens where as on the other if seems helpless when it comes to drain rainwater.

Engr Naeem also charged the KE administration for adding fuel to the miseries of Karachiites. Despite receiving heavy legal and illegal amounts from the citizens, the company badly failed in bringing any betterment to its infrastructure.

The KE administration is only good at removing copper wires when it comes to infrastructure, he said adding that the KE administration was violating the agreement of its inception while not investing in infrastructure and power production. He demanded of both the local and provincial governments to take pity on Karachiites and make necessary arrangements to tackle the post rain situation.