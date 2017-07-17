KARACHI - Pasban Pakistan Senior Vice President Rafique Ahmad Khaskhaili on Sunday said that those have no right to rule could not provide even clean and healthy water to the masses.

In his statement, Khaskhaili criticised both the provincial and federal governments for not providing clean water to Karachiites. He said Sindh Water Commission (SWC) report had declared that 90 percent water in Karachi while 83 percent in Sindh was extremely dangerous for human health but despite such alarming situation, the government did not take it seriously. He slammed all MPAs and MNAs of Sindh for this miserable condition of the Sindh’s people.

He announced to stage a protest in every city of the province. He blamed the government for mass corruption that had worsens the life of common man. He suggested the lawmakers to step down from their positions and let the others give an opportunity who could serve the public in real meanings.

Meanwhile, Karachi Transport Action Committee president Muhammad Ashraf Banglori said on Sunday that Sindh government was responsible for destruction of Karachi city as it was not empowering the city government.

In his statement, Banglori said that main roads and sewerage system of the city had destroyed as rainy season always brought troubles to the Karachiites. He demanded of the Sindh government to empower the city government so that the city could be protected from further devastation.