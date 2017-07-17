JACOBABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf launched Green Jacobabad campaign on Sunday. The drive was inaugurated by PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan.

Speaking on the occasion, he told the journalists that he wanted to plant the sapling for future generation so that a healthy environment might be created. He urged the parents to incline their children for tree plantation. If we want green Pakistan and healthy nation, we will have to take steps to plant sapling, he added.

He also announced plantation of 1000 trees in Jacobabad within a week. He demanded the high ups to launch an awareness campaign so that people could know the benefits and advantages of trees.

PROTEST AGAINST DHO

A large number of Sindh Taraqi Pisand Party [STP] Jacobabad chapter workers took to streets against District Health Officer [DHO] for his alleged corruption.

The protest rally was taken out from STP House Jacobabad and it marched through various routes and culminated at Deputy Commissioner Chowk [DC] Jacobabad.

The rally was led by district organiser Nizam Mastoi, Razaq Laghari, Abdul Sattar Jagirani, Umar Solangi and others.

Addressing on the occasion, leaders leveled allegations of corruption against DHO, Dr Sawan Shaikh and strongly condemned his alleged corruption.

On the occasion, leaders demanded the high ups to take notice of the alleged corruption of DHO otherwise they threatened to extend their protest circle. STP workers were chanting slogans against DHO Jacobabad Dr Sawan Shaikh.

Dr Sawan Shaikh was not available for his version.

DOZEN INJURED ROAD ACCIDENT

A speeding commuter coach turned turtle in front of Rangers checkpoint at Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway, in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, on Sunday evening.

According to police, dozen commuters named Miss Ayesha, Miss Maahnoor, Ms Jameela, Ms Mehtab, Ms Amina, Ms Noor Babi, Ms Zur Gul, Ms Razo Bibi, Ayub Ahmed, Fazal Ahmed, Faisal and Mashooque Shah were sustained severe wounds when a passenger coach bearing [No BSB 497] turned turtle in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

All injured were shifted to Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment where condition of the injured was reported out of danger. The national highway remained block for traffic.