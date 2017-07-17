SUKKUR - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said on Sunday that the decision of the ongoing Panama case in the Supreme Court would come out within a week.

The Opposition leader was addressing a press conference in Sukkur. He said that the government would attempt to take some time from the court. He said that the issue of Panama Leaks case could have been solved within 30 days but the Joint Investigation team took extra time.

Shah said that his party is not in favour of elections before time, adding that the PPP wants the parliament to complete its term.

The JIT, formed in light of the apex court’s April 20 judgment to probe the Sharif family’s money trail, submitted its 60-day investigation report to the court on July 10. The report highlighted the failure of the Sharif family to provide a money trail for its London apartments and claimed the prime minister and his children own assets beyond their known sources of income.

The apex court will hold its hearing regarding the issue on Monday, July 17.