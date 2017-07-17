KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Naz Baloch on Sunday announced her joining of the PPP.

She announced this decision in a press conference at PPP Media Cell on Sunday along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Women Division President Faryal Talpur and others.

Addressing the press conference, Naz Baloch said that it seemed like she had returned home to party which was joined by his father on the hands of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“People will be surprise to know why a personality so close to Imran Khan has joined PPP but I want to tell them that although I have spent a good time with PTI but they have been detracted from their manifesto and cause and are overpowered by older lot rather than youth,” she said.

Baloch said that she made enormous efforts to succeed PTI sit-in but would now not criticise PTI that had changed itself while trying to change the system.

“I worked to made PTI active on social media but unfortunately they only remained confined to Punjab province only,” she said adding that PTI secured 0.8 million votes from Karachi in 2013 but Imran Khan did not focus on the Sindh province and only came for hours in Karachi and restricted to only meeting with party leadership rather than committed activists.

“I requested Imran Khan to focus on party activists in Karachi but he neglected the grass root level activists but on the contrary PPP had given respect to its grass root level activists and had even given them premiership,” she said.

She further claimed that PTI decisions are male dominated and women are refrained from giving their inputs into the decision making process. “The youth is only confined to the social media and ideological activists are leaving party to join other parties,’ she said.

“The recent loss to PTI in Karachi was also due to the Karachi based leadership and musical chair between them and it was due to them that party is losing its mandate in the metropolis,’ she said.

She said that she belonged from a political background with his father joining PPP in Bhutto era and my father mentored me and now I am happy that I am returning to my father’s party.

“I am joining PPPP without any greed of any advantage and will work with them as a party activist,’ she said.

She said that PPP is the only party that had structure across the country and the leader of youth is not Imran Khan but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Imran Khan claims to be the representative of youth but it is the fact that if anyone who could lead the youth is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said.

“Saeed Ghani is senior politician who answered by political questions and after satisfying me on them, I decided to join PPP,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister welcomed Naz Baloch in PPP and said that her joining would further strengthen the party in the province especially in Karachi.

He said that PPP had defeated four top political parties in PS-114 and would emerge victorious in the next general elections in the similar manner.

Responding to issue of report of hazardous water supply in Karachi, the chief minister Sindh had it was a serious issue and they are trying to resolve this issue but all of these issues are occurring due to RBOD.

He further said that governor Sindh is the representative of the province but unfortunately his attention towards the province is not seen.

He further said that PPP was also against corruption and NAB had only succeeded in plea bargaining rather than eliminating corruption.

“We gave detailed briefing on NAB repeal law in the assembly and will discuss on governor sindh dissenting note in the assembly.

The move comes amidst a series of defections from the PPP to the PTI.

The PPP has been losing members to PTI in recent weeks as former stalwarts, such as former federal ministers Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich and Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul, have already bid adieu to their former parties.