KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar demanded the Sindh government to play its part in rain emergency operation. He asked the provincial ruling government to stop dumping of garbage and sewerage water in storm drains.

This he stated during a meeting at rain emergency centre established at Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. Later, Wasim Akhtar visited at various parts of the city accompanied by Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, District Chairman East Moid Anwar, Chairman District Central Rehan Hashmi, Director Municipal Services Masood Alam and others.

Talking to media men mayor said that teams have been formed on district level to drainage of storm water from their respective area during rains. “Special arrangements for draining of water also been made at various locations of the city, where storm water were gathered,” he added.

Mayor Karachi informed that the sumps of underpasses was opened after eight years and it has ended the concern the stuck of water in underpasses.

He expressed concern over the loss of lives over electrocution, asked the K-Electric to active the offices at district level because mostly deaths were reported due to the falling of electricity wires in storm water.

He said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board witnessing failed to maintain its responsibilities because sewerage water stuck on roads other then storm water. He asked the Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) to start cleaning work of sewerage lines and sewerage banks, as the blockage of sewerage lines water diverted in storm drains and the drains also reported overflowed.

He also concern over the dumping of garbage in storm drains, he asked Solid Waste Management Board to stop its staff from dumping of garbage in storm drains otherwise legal action would be taken against the solid waste management board.