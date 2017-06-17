KARACHI - The addition of 10,500 MW of electricity in the national grid by 2018 would help meet the future need, said the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

He was talking to 18-member delegation including jury members of 6th Energy Award, at the Governor House here.

The Governor said that when the PML-N government came to power in 2013 it was facing two serious challenges- law and order and energy crisis.

Under the National Action Plan, the government initiated operation Zarb-e-Azb in consultation with all the stakeholders and its results are before everyone and Pakistan is emerging as a peaceful country.

Through the government’s policies, the energy crisis has been tackled to a large extent, he said adding that today the electricity shortfall is 5,000 MW. With the addition of 10,500 MW in the national grid by next year, the future energy needs would also be met. Governor said that costal strip from Karachi to Thatta and Badin, is ideal for generation of wind energy.

He also spoke of close friendly ties between Pakistan and China and said that in the CPEC, special attention has been paid towards energy sector with investment of 34 billion dollars.

Governor assures

growers redressal

of problems

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair Friday said that the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of growers and farmers was the first priority of government. The government was taking measures to provide water, fertilizer, medicines and other facilities to growers.

He stated this while meeting with a delegation of growers led by Ramazan Chandio from Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausheroferoz and Sanghar districts.

Zubair said that Sindh was an agricultural province and agriculture was backbone of the economy. Prosperous growers were the guarantors of prosperous province, he added. He further said that a number of infrastructure projects had been initiated to facilitate the growers.

The government had announced many incentives for growers in the next budget because the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was keen on developing the field of agriculture, he added.

Growers, on the occasion, informed the Governor of their problems.

Zubair assured them to resolve their issues.