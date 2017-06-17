KARACHI - As many as 100 suspected persons including gamblers, street criminals and other culprits have been rounded up during separate search operations in various areas of Karachi.

According to media reports police have arrested a Karachi Electric employee over steeling electric wire worth millions of rupees from Sher Shah Area of the city. The police recovered electric wire from the detainee. The Police carried out another raid at a gambling den and arrested seven gamblers and recovered cash and other equipments used in gambling.

Meanwhile police arrested an absconder from Rizvia.

On the other hand 69 suspected persons were apprehended from Khamees Goth, Baldia Town, Aurangi Town and Lines Area. Whereas Karachi Police have rounded up another 30 suspected persons within Parradi Police Jurisdiction.

The detainees have been shifted to various Police Stations of the city for further investigations.

Two suspects arrested for smuggling foreign currency

Two suspects were arrested on Friday from Karachi airport for allegedly smuggling foreign currency worth Rs100.90 million

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell arrested two suspects, identified as Irfan Ahmed and Zeeshan Haider, during an operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the FIA, Irfan is an employee of a company which deals with foreign currency exchange while Zeeshan works for a private airline.

Zeeshan was helping Irfan smuggle currency to Dubai, said the FIA. The currency was seized from the suspect and a case has also been registered.