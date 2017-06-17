KARACHI - The district administration West has successfully removed all encroachments from the route of Lyari Expressway paving way for its complete operational.

The administration was tasked to remove encroached span over 1.5 km, out of which encroachment over 1.2 km was successfully removed in March this year while the remaining encroachment over 300 meters was removed recently. The overall route of the project in district West of metropolis is 16.5 km, said a statement here Friday.

The Lyari Expressway Project which started partially 17 years ago would soon have its North Bound track functional as well.

Till date one portion of the track (South bound) from Suleman Shah Interchange to Sohrab Goth was functional but commuters were unable to get the maximum relief due to encroachments along the track in (North bound) in the districts Central and West. The encroachments in district Central were successfully removed in previous year.