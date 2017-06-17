Karachi - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended interim bail granted to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and others in provocative speech against state institutions and media houses attack case.

The ATC heard bail application of Dr Sattar, Amir Khan and others in attack on media houses and incendiary speech cases.

The Court while extending the interim bail of the accused, directed the counsels to advance argument on confirmation of bail in next date of haring.

It is to be mentioned here that the cases are related to incendiary speech of Altaf Hussain to the participants of a hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club on August 22, 2016. Following his speech, the MQM workers had attacked media houses.