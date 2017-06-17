KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to former MNA and Central Information Secretary of the Party Fauzia Wahab and former Information Secretary PPP Sindh Shaheed Munawar Hussain Soharwardi on their death anniversaries. In his separate messages issued here on Friday on the death anniversaries of senior PPP leaders, the Chairman said that both Fauzia Wahab and Munawar Soharwardi played vital role in the struggle for restoration of democracy and remained loyal and committed to the Party till their last breath. He eulogized the dedication with which both these Party leaders always remained in the forefront and offered many sacrifices in their political and personal lives.

Bilawal said that they will remain in our memories as democratic leaders, workers and comrades.

“Best way to pay homage to them is to follow the level of their commitment to the cause of downtrodden masses for which the PPP is continuing its struggle unabated,” he added.