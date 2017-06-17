KARACHI - There was a fire incident in an apartment at Seaview Block 21 last night, an official of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) said here on Friday.

He said that the fire broke out on the second floor of the ground-plus three storey apartment building. The DHA fire tender rushed to the scene, extinguished the fire and safely evacuated the residents. No one was hurt in the fire incident.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short-circuiting, the DHA official further pointed out. He stated that the DHA Security and Vigilance apart from providing secure, safe living environment to residents is always vigilant and at helps residents in time of any emergency/hazardous situation.

The DHA Fire Brigade functions under the control of the DHA Vigilance, the official added.