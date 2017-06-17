KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja has called for foolproof security on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali being observed on Saturday.

He directed here on Friday that the adequate security as well as deployment of police personnel at Imambargahs be ensured. There should be strict snap checking and a strict vigilance be maintained. IGP instructed the DIGs and SSP to monitor the security of the Majalis and processions to be taken out from various areas.

A Karachi Police report informed that there will be 834 Majalis and 122 processions. For the security of the main procession, 5,570 police officers and jawans would be deployed.