SHIKARPUR - Senior journalist Agha Israr Pathan’s mother passed away after prolonged illness, in Shikarpur. She was 80. The funeral prayer was offered at Mohalla Kiri Atta Muhammad Khan and she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard. People from all walks of life including city notables, leaders of city organisations, political leaders, Shikarpur Press Club President Sodho James, General Secretary Rahim Bakhsh Jamali, senior journalist Rahmatullah Soomro, Waheed Phulpoto, Abdul Khalique Soomro, Zahid Noon, Ayaz Mangi, Abdul Salam Unar, Agha Babar, and others expressed their grief over demise of journalist’s mother.