KARACHI - Police Friday claimed to have probed a murder case of an Uber driver by busting a gang of criminals.

An Uber driver was shot dead by robbers near Hassan Square within the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station on May 7.

A 25-year-old Abdur Rehman was an Uber driver but not on duty at that time as he was going on a picnic in a Hiace van and waiting for others when armed robbers shot and killed him over offering resistance on a robbing bid.

The police investigators however manage to trace and the culprits with the help of CCTV footage and intelligence information.

The suspects arrested were identified as Saif Ullah, Osama and Abdus Sami. Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District East SSP Faisal Abdullah on Friday evening where SSP Abdullah said that the police have also recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in the incident.

Police officials said that the suspects arrested have also confessed the other crimes while the accused Saifullah and Abdus Sami have also been arrested and imprisoned before. The cases have been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, District East police also claim to have arrested an accused, namely Nadeem for killing a man, namely Omar Shah after he offered resistance while withdrawing cash from ATM in Gulshan e Iqbal. SSP East said that the accused was arrested on the information provided by the already arrested suspect, namely Saleem.

The cases have been registered while further investigation was underway. On the other side, police have carried out over a dozen raids and operation in various parts of the city while arrested at least 19 suspects while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including street criminals, murderers, car lifters and drug paddlers.