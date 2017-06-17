KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for PS-114 Engineer Najeeb Haroon has said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) has panicked as Irfan Ullah Marwat, Sardar Abdul Rehman, Rahila Tiwana and others have announced their support to PTI.

He alleged that PPP has brought the Lyari gang war criminals in the area to pressurise the resident of provincial constituency.

He was addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi on Friday. PTI Karachi President Fridous Shamim Naqvi, Ilyas Sheikh, Dawa Khan Sabir, Bilal Ghafar, Raza Azhar and others were also present on the occasion.

He demanded the paramilitary force to take action against the criminals and free the no-go areas of constituency. He further demanded the ECP to deploy Ranger’s personnel inside and outside the polling station to avoid any chance rigging.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi alleged that PPP using state machinery to get its candidate success in the PS-114 by-polls. He said that PPP has tasked the Sindh education and Sindh police departments in this regard.

“We have informed Election Commission about the irregularities and it time to see either EC take action against the Sindh government or remained silent,” said Naqvi adding that PTI had complained about the irregularities ten days ago and it is unfortunate that EC so far had not taken any action.

He said during the last nine years ruling the province and during this period it only carried out massive corruption ignoring the key issues of masses and wants to win the by-poll by unfair practice.

Irfanullah Marwat, who earlier this year met with former President and Co chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari with a desire to join the party. But Marwat came under the criticism of Bhatawar Bhutto over his role in torturing and humiliating Shehla Raza and Rahila Riwana in CIA centre during the PML-Nawaz second government 1990-93.

In the meantime, PTI leaders including Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Haleem Adil Shiekh held meetings with Marwat and convinced him to support PTI in the election while Marwat Thursday along with other leaders announced supporting PTI in the by-polls of PS-114 schedule to be held on July 9.

Marwat not only held the PPP for the destruction of the Sindh province but alleged PPP candidate Saeed Ghani for being the part of the corruption done in the last nine years rule of PPP in the province.

Commenting on the Marwat‘s support, PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh claimed that there is no obstacle left for the party in winning the PS-114 by-polls as Irfanullah Marwat had decided to back PTI in election.