KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department was tasked to re-arrest two hardcore militants of the banned religious outfit – Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, who were escaped from the Central Jail, Karachi on Tuesday.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the CTD get the task to re-arrest the culprits managed to flee from the central prison Karachi and also started to inquire about the modus operandi terrorists adopted to escape from the jail.

Following their escape, a dozen jail officials including Superintendent Prison Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Deputy superintendent Fahim Memon, assistant superintendent Abdul Rehman Shaikh were suspended and later arrested for paying negligence over the incident.

The two hardcore militants of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi - Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firon alias Sher Khan alias Shahzad alias Bhai and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Muna were escaped from the Central Jail, Karachi late on Tuesday night.

The escaped militants belonged to the Hafiz Qasim Rasheed and Sabir Munna group of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. These groups are considered the most dangerous groups of sectarian militant outfits, who have been involved in various high profile terrorism cases. One of them Ahmed alias Muna was reportedly awarded 14 years imprisonment.

The CTD investigators said that the initial investigation reveals that it was a pre-planned jailbreak and some more insiders were also involved in the jailbreak, who helped the fleeing militants and CTD was also looking for them. They said that the militants also shaven their beards before escaping from the jail, adding that they cut off the iron roads and escaped.

Provincial law minister and minister for jails Ziaul Hasan Lanjar while talking to the media at the Sindh assembly building on Friday said that he took an immediate notice of the escape of the suspects from the jail and cases against a dozen jail officials have so far been registered.

“The insiders and outsiders may have been involved,” he suspected. “A committee headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi has been initiated to probe a matter.” He said that those found guilty in the case would be punished accordingly to law, adding that jail is safe place but the terrorists escaped while taking the advantage of under construction ATC while the suspects escaped from juridical complex which is also under construction.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the ATC court inside the jail is close to the main gate of the jail and militants managed to flee while portrayed themselves outsider and went outside of the jail like outsiders without being check by the authorities.

Sources investigating the matter believe that the militants just got the entrance stamps necessary for the outsiders before entrance in the jail and show the stamp before getting outside along with the other outsiders after court trail.