MIRPURKHAS - Hameed Pura Colony residents Thursday night held a protest demonstration against suspension of power to their area for the last two days.

Hundreds of protesters carrying banners blocked the main Ring Road near Khaan Naka and raised slogans against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) XEN, Mirpurkhas. Talking to media persons, the protesters alleged that their two transformers had been out of order two days ago but the Hesco officials failed to arrange alternate transformers for their areas. They said the locals facing hardships especially during Sehr and Iftar.

They lamented that Hesco officials were involved in power theft and also issuing inflated bills but did not give heed to resolve their problems by immediate repairing their transformers. Hesco officials also arrived there and assured them of immediate repairing faulty transformers after which they agreed to disperse peacefully.

Police were also reached at the spot. Later after two hours protesters dispersed and traffic was restored at the Ring Road.