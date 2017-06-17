KARACHI - DMC Chairman Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza on Friday announced installing solar energy system in the parks and green belts to improve the lighting systems and facilitate the visitors.

He said this while visiting the family parks along with the officials in Landhi zone, said a statement.

He directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing development and beautification works of parks in the district Korangi ahead of Eid-ul-fitr.

He also directed to improve lighting and cleaning in the family parks and provide special facilities to senior citizens and children.