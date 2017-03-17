MIRPURKHAS - Mirwah Gorchani police on Thursday registered a case of committing sodomy with a 16-year-old boy on the directives of District and Sessions Court.

It is recalled here that few weeks back, Lateefan, wife of Yaseen Siddique, resident of village Malik Nizamuddin, taluka Shujaabad, had submitted an application under Section 22AB in the Sessions Court in which she had accused Sultan, resident of village Malik Nizamuddin, deh 381, taluka Shujaabad, of sexually assaulting her son, Arshad, 16, while Gul Hassan and Abdul Jabbar of torturing him and issuing threats to remain silent. On the directives of sessions court, Mirwah Gorchani police lodged the case under section 377, 506 (ii), 504, 34, PPC. Police is still conducting raids for arresting the accused, but without any success.