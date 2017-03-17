KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to continue Pakistan Textile City Ltd (PTCL) in partnership with Port Qasim Authority. “The government is working hard to bring in investment and some quarters are trying to make PTCL a failed project but this will not be allowed,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday. He was presiding over a meeting on PTCL and its issues.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Manzoor Wassan, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, PQA Chairman Agha Jan Akhtar, Secretary Industries Raheem Soomro and Member LU Aftab Memom. The chief minister said that he was extremely against the winding up of PTCL. “It has a great potential and my government will make all-out efforts to launch it with all the facilities like water gas, drainage and such others,” the CM added. Manzoor Wassan, while briefing the chief minister, said that he had personally visited the project and it stretched over 1250 acres at PQA. “In 2006, the Sindh and the federal government had planned to launch the project and with the passage of time a PTCL company was launched which actually failed to start the project,” he added.

PQA Chairman Agha Jan Akhtar also said that the project was viable if all the issues being faced by the project were solved.