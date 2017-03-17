PR Karachi - As Pakistan’s population becomes more globally aligned in lifestyle choices, it is becoming increasingly easy to access resources and service providers that aim to improve quality life by allowing a person to maintain a youthful appearance and by that an exuberant self, for longer than ever heard of before, in this region.

One such person is Dr Tania Hassan Sheikh who is a member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and a specialist in photo-rejuvenation, laser application, aesthetic skin resurfacing and correction.

Holding a B.DS from LUMHS and diploma in aesthetic medicine from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine followed up with a master-level course in Thread Face Lift at the AAAM Cosmetic Surgery Hospital.

Recently, a work shop and live demonstration of the Thread Face Lift technique, was conducted by Dr Tania Hassan Sheikh.

The event was attended by a large number of people and while women came in larger numbers there were participants from all ages and walks of life. At the workshop they were able to interact with Dr Tania and witness the procedure as she performed it on a patient.

They were able to ask questions, share their feelings and views on the technique, with representatives of the print and electronic media at the event.

A live demonstration of such a revolutionary appearance correction and enhancement technique proved to be of great value to attendees and her interactive approach and was highly appreciated by all the attendees. They said that is boosted their confidence and not only added to their knowledge but also allowed them to interact with the doctor and patient to get their views on the details of this quick and simple procedure that has such lasting effects.

Talking to the media at the event Dr. Tania explained, “The thread lift is a minimally invasive appearance correction and enhancement technique meant to address sagging under-lying tissues of the cheek, neck and jaw line.

The absorbable threads are embedded into the skin and soft tissues and provide support that lasts for longer than any other procedure earlier practiced to achieve exceptional results”.