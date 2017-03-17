KARACHI - About 40 doctors and other medical staff of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) Karachi on Thursday boycotted their duties for two hours against deduction in their salaries, delay in promotions and non-implementation of service structure in their hospital.

The protest demonstration started at 09:00am and continued till 11:00am.

The protesting doctors chanted slogans against hospital administration.

They said they were deprived of promotion since 2010 while unfair deduction from their salaries was not acceptable.

The protest worsened the patient-care in the hospital run by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The visiting and admitted patients had to suffer as the outpatients departments and wards almost remained non-functional due to the absence of doctors.

Dozens of scheduled surgeries were also postponed due to doctors’ strike.