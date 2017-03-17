KARACHI - Data collection in the first phase of the sixth census continued on the second day in different parts of the city on Thursday.

In this connection, the concerned authorities made tight security arrangements in the respective areas as the army soldiers were attached with each enumerator.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Housing Census that started on March 15 would continue for three days while from March 18, population census will begin. In Karachi the process is being carried out in districts of Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi East, Korangi, Karachi Central and Malir.

There are 365 charges in Karachi, which are divided into 2401 circles. The circles have been further divided into 14550 blocks.

Currently the political parties observing the exercise have pointed out various irregularities and demanded the census commissioner to take notice of these.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, while drawing attention towards the wrong marking of the houses and use of pencil in filling the details, has said that such practices are awful crimes.

Terming the census an important exercise, he said that it should be done in a transparent manner as it would determine the delimitation of constituencies for national and provincial assemblies, distribution of funds and others.

He said that earlier irregularities were made while compiling the voters’ lists and this act would change the entire results of the polls.

He made it clear that JI would not tolerate such tactics and would protest if the same practice continued.

Without naming PPP and MQM, JI Karachi chief said that although old partners in the provincial government were raising hue and cry over irregularities in the census, but actually they had inducted their workers in the process to get the results in their favour.

“The entire exercise should be monitored closely, so that every chance of any kind of irregularity could be eliminated,” he stressed.

Similarly, ANP Sindh chief Senator Shahi Syed, while expressing concern over the use of pencil, has asked the government and LEAs to adopt precautionary measures, especially in Karachi.

He has cautioned that MQM founder Altaf Hussain and his London-based leaders are looking for an excuse to defame Pakistan which they could find in the shape of irregularities in the census.

Earlier, Altaf had defamed the country by urging the United Nations to intervene in Karachi affairs.

Similarly, MQM-P has also raised questions over the use of pencil in collecting details and uneven marking on buildings and houses in various parts of the city. MQM legislator Ali Raza Abdi, while sharing the details, informed that the enumerators had done uneven marking in various union councils of the District East and Central.

He said that the party had pointed out in writing to the census commissioner the irregularities being made during the census and urged that buildings and houses be remarked.

Meanwhile, talking to media men, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah informed that he had some reports that high rises, housing a number of apartments, were being counted as a single house. “If it is true than it is against the assurances given to him by the Census Commission,” he added.

“I had written a letter to Federal Minister Ishaq Dar and had requested him to take necessary measures to make the census credible,” he said, and added, “Dar had assured me that he would ensure its transparency.”

He further said that the provincial census commissioner had also assured him that the apartments or the multiple residential accommodations would be counted separately and now these should not be marked as one house. “Let us see what they are doing and we will get the data verified,” he said and added that there would be no compromise on its transparency and accuracy.

CM establishes Census

Complaint Cell

Furthermore, on Thursday CM also established a Census Complaint Cell at the CM House with two landline phone numbers and two fax numbers.

CM House spokesperson said that keeping in view the public complaints regarding the ongoing census, the chief minister has established a Census Complaint Cell at the CM House.

“The cell would receive complaints daily from 8 am to 10 pm, while Deputy Secretary M Aslam Soomro will supervise its working,” he added.