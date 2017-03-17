KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the appointment of following office bearers for Sukkur Division and districts with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Thursday, Sukkur division office-bearers are President Haji Muhammed Anwar Mahar, General Secretary Syed Bachal Shah, Information Secretary Abdul Bari Pitafi elected, while for District Sukkur: President Syed Javaid Ali Shah, General Secretary Syed Owais Shah, Information Secretary Liaqat Khalidi and for Sukkur City President Mushtaq Surhio, General Secretary Arshad Mughal, Information Secretary Choudhry Azhar, for District Ghotki President Syed Abdul Lateef Shah, General Secretary Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Information Secretary Rafique Mangi, for District Khairpur: President Sajid Bhabhan, General Secretary Shiraz Rajpar, Information SecretaryAli Sher Makwol.