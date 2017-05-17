KHAIRPUR - Six people, including two women, were killed and four injured in a road accident near Ghotki on Tuesday evening.

According to Sarhad police, the victims riding two rickshaws were going to their village near Sadiqabad in Punjab from Sewhan Sharif after attending the annual gathering at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar when a trailer hit their rickshaws at Colonel Morr on Sarhad Bypass.

As a result, six people -- Ghulam Ali (8), son of Ghulam Mustafa Baloch; Ramsha (9), daughter of Muhammad Jameel; Mehak (2); Dilawar Khatoon (20), wife of Muhammad Nadeem and others were killed at the scene.

Four people, including Imran, Nadeem and Jamil, were injured in the incident. They were taken to a Mirpur Mathelo hospital for treatment.

Sarhad police arrested the trailer driver and registered a case against him.

SALU STUDENT RECOVERED FROM KARACHI

Khairpur police raided a house in Karachi and recovered missing student of SALU Fozia Parveen Channar.

Police also arrested Abdul Hakeem Khoso, the bus driver of SALU. Police brought both of them to Khairpur and produced them before the civil court of Judge Sajjad Naeem. Later, the police shifted them to Shah Abdul Latif Police Station.

Fozia stated before the judge that she was not kidnapped. She said that she had gone to Karachi to meet her sister. She said that she wanted to live with her mother. Therefore, the court acquitted the driver of kidnapping charges and ordered his release.

Fozia went missing 15 days ago.