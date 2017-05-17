KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered Director General of the Sindh Rangers to arrest and present Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar and others in the court till May 31.

The court issued orders to the Rangers director general to present MQM leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and others in the incendiary speech case that involved attacking media houses in Karachi.

The directives were issued after the police failed to arrest and present the accused in the court.

The self-exiled MQM leader Altaf Hussain, in his speech to participants of a hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club on August 22, had incited party workers to take to the streets, ransack media houses and vandalise their properties.

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in the ensuing violence.