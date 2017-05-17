KARACHI - The City Council on Tuesday condemned the remarks of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal against City Mayor Wasim Akhtar and warned him of consequences.

The council of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation met on Tuesday at the Council Hall at the KMC Building. The meeting was presided over by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra.

The city council approved many resolutions unanimously. On this occasion, a resolution condemning the remarks of Mustafa Kamal against the city mayor was also passed. The council warned that Kamal would be responsible for any situation if the people of Karachi stood up in support of the mayor.

The city council gave approval for 14 resolutions and 13 of them were passed with majority vote, whereas one resolution was passed unanimously. These resolutions condemned the killing of labourers in Gwadar, suicide attack on the convoy of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy chairman of the Senate, in Mastung, Balochistan and firing on a census team in Chaman. The council also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Naat Khawan Muneeba Shaikh.

The other resolutions were about reorganisation of Leprosy Hospital, amendments to rules and regulations for merger and division of plots, revision of pay scale of paramedical staff of KMC, Rs25,000 each for the office of the leader of the opposition and the leader of the house in the City Council, construction of a common room, waiting room and washroom and allocation of Rs1 million per month for the union committee. The city council members expressed their views on the resolutions and gave suggestions for improvements.

Separately, British Deputy High Commissioner Belinda Lewis called on City Mayor Wasim Akhtar at his office on Tuesday morning. Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra was also present on this occasion.

The mayor welcomed the British deputy high commissioner at the KMC Building. Later, they discussed matters of mutual interest. The mayor briefed the visitor about the development work, which had been done in Karachi to provide better municipal facilities to citizens. He said that besides carrying out development activities, effective monitoring was being ensured in execution of work in the city to ensure quality.

The British deputy high commissioner expressed good wishes for development plans for the city and appreciated the briefing from the mayor.