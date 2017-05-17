KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the ground-breaking ceremony for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will be held in September.

“This is the good news I am sharing with the people of Karachi,” he said while addressing a press conference on his four-day visit to China, at Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Dr Sikanadar Mendhro, Syed Nasir Shah and Imdad Pitafi.

Murad said that he attended the One Belt One Road Conference in Beijing on the invitation of the prime minister. The Chinese president praised the presence of all four chief ministers with the prime minister, he said. Heads of state or heads of governments of 28 countries participated in the conference, he said. He recalled that he had attended a JCCI meeting in Beijing in December last year. Three projects -- KCR, Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zone -- were included in the agenda of CPEC projects at this meeting, he said. The provincial government was told to complete feasibility for the KCR within three months, he said, adding, “We completed this feasibility well in time and got it approved from the CDWP.” He said that during his visit to China he held a meeting with Chinese Transport Minister Lixiao Peng and NDRC officials and briefed them about the KCR and the progress made so far.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he also met the EXIM Bank vice president and urged him to approve the loan for KCR projects. He said the bank vice president nominated his general manager as focal person for the KCR.

The chief minister said that Metro Peshawar and Quetta had been included in the transport projects of CPEC. They have not completed their feasibilities, but all feasibilities, including KCR’s, will be submitted to the joint working meeting for approval in next two months, he said.

The chief minister said that he along with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with the Chinese minister for the National Development Reform Committee, whose designation is equal to deputy prime minister, and took up the matter of KCR. The Chinese minister said that he would convene a meeting of the joint working group to approve the metro projects of Peshawar and Quetta and KCR of Karachi. “I offered them to host the joint working group meeting in Karachi and he said it would be decided shortly,” Shah said. “We will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the KCR in September this year,” he announced and added that encroachments along the KCR route were being removed. Talking about energy projects, particularly of Thar, the chief minister said that he had requested the EXIM Bank vice president to finance the energy sector in Sindh and he agreed. The chief minister said that development of the Special Economic Zone and development of infrastructure at Keti Bandar had been started. He said that both projects would open new vistas of development and prosperity in the province.

ALTAF-2 IN MAKING

Replying to a question, the Sindh chief minister said the administration had allowed the PSP to take out a rally up to FTC Centre, but they started marching towards the Red Zone in violation of the agreement. “This is why water cannons and teargas were used to disburse the protesters,” he said. Shah said that intermediate examinations were in progress and Shahrah-e-Faisal leads to various examination centres. The government would not allow any party or group to block the main artery of the city, he said.

Shah said that when the PSP had staged a sit-in at the press club it was not disrupted and the ministers held negotiations with the protesters. “This time, when they were at FTC, I engaged my cabinet members in dialogue with them, but they did not accept any assurance or explanation and tried to cross the area for which they had permission. Therefore, the administration was left with no option but to disperse them.”

The chief minister said the language the PSP chairman was using for others was quite pathetic. He was trying to become ‘Altaf Hussain - 2’. “People of my city have seen worst law and order in the city and they used to remain confined in their houses,” he said. “After hectic efforts and political will of the government and support of the citizens and effective work and sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, peace has been restored in the city,” he said. Some people are trying to hijack the city for political gains by raising the issues on which the provincial government was already working.

Elaborating his point, the chief minister said that he was in touch with FWO for early completion of K-IV phase-I. “I had announced in my budget speech before I was elected chief minister that I would start K-IV phase-II. I will keep my word by launching the second phase before completion of my government,” he said.

Replying to a question about the strike of goods transporters, the chief minister said the court had issued the order banning heavy vehicles’ entry in the city. “My transport minister Syed Nasir Shah is holding talks with them to the end the strike,” he said. He told the media that the government was filing a review petition in the court to resolve the issues of goods transporters.

Talking about the ongoing development work in Karachi, the chief minister said the actual bone of contention was Karachi Package. “Some people who used to claim to be the so-called owners of the city are feeling insecure after seeing the development work,” he said. “We are not doing politics of development or language; we are serving the people of Karachi, which is my city and city of each and everyone living here,” he said.

Shah said that pace of the ongoing development work was not slow, but he would review it. “All these projects are scheduled to be completed by end of June,” he said.