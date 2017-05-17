KARACHI - Saddar police on Tuesday registered a case against key leaders of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

The case has been registered on the complaint of Saddar SHO Shabbir Hayder against key party leaders, including PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal, President Anees Qaimkhani, Anees Advocate, Ashfaq Mangi, Raza Haroon, Iftikhar Alam, Dr Saghir, Asif Hasnain, Waseem Aftab and others. They have been accused of clashing with the police and creating a law and order situation.

It is worth mentioning here that PSP had announced a million march on last Sunday and made 16 demands related to Karachi. Hundreds of party workers took out the rally, but the police stopped them at Aisha Bawani School. At this point, ruling PPP leaders had negotiations with the PSP leaders, but they remained inconclusive. The participants of the rally sought to move towards the Chief Minister’s House, but the police refused to allow them to proceed.

The protesters were trying to move forward when the police started teargas shelling and used water cannon to dispersed them. It is important to note here that no arrest has been made yet. The detained PSP leaders were released a couple of hours after their arrest on Sunday.