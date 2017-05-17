KARACHI - Robbers took away Rs3 million from a bank here in the limits of Maripur Police Station on Tuesday.

Police said that at least five gunmen barged in the bank on Maripur Road, held the staff, security guards and customers hostage and fled with Rs3 million. They also took away cell phones and other valuables from the bank staff and customers. Police said the gunmen overpowered the security guard before looting cash from the cash counter. They also took away weapons of security guards. Police’s special investigation unit rushed to the scene, preserved fingerprints of the accused and recorded statements of the bank staff.

Sindh Police Inspector General Allah Dino Khowaja took notice of the incident and directed the police to probe the case and arrest the culprits involved in the robbery. Also, police took security guards Momin and Mujeeb into custody for investigation. Police suspect the same group of gunmen had committed a bank robbery in Khowaja Ajmair Nagri a couple of days ago. Police registered an FIR against the accused and started investigation.

ROBBERS SHOOT TRADER

Robbers shot dead a shopkeeper in the limits of Pakistan Bazaar Police Station.

Police said that gunmen riding a motorbike tried to rob a wholesale shop of cash where shopkeeper Tahir Hussain put up resistance. As a result, the gunmen opened fire at him and fled. Tahir was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police registered a case against unknown assailants and handed over the body to the family after an autopsy.

MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

Azizabad police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the killing of a sweeper.

Police said that Ayaz aka Jewa had killed a sweeper over a petty issue and managed to flee. Police on a tip-off raided a guesthouse near the airport and arrested the accused. Police said the accused was trying to flee abroad. Police also recovered local and foreign currency from him. Police said that Ayaz had been introducing himself as a lawyer since he went into hiding after the murder of sweeper Samaon.

BODY FOUND

Mangopir police found tortured body of a six years old girl who went missing on Monday.

Police said that unknown culprits had abducted the girl, raped her and then threw her body at an abandoned place. Police shifted Sidra’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors confirmed that she was raped before she was killed. Police registered the case against unknown culprits and handed over the body to the family for burial.

PRISONER DIES AT CIVIL HOSPITAL

A man detained in Central Jail died at Civil Hospital. Police said that accused Ayaz aka Babu was arrested two years ago by Malir police for various crimes, including murder and attempt to murder. Police said that deceased was admitted to the jail hospital and later shifted to Civil Hospital where he died.

Police handed over the body to his family after an autopsy.