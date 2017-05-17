KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Nasir Abbas has said the authority is ready to execute development projects in the metropolitan city.

The KDA has a team of qualified engineers that has the ability to look after all the projects, he said while addressing a ceremony to mark one year of restoration of KDA, at the Civic Centre. He said that quality of all buildings and schemes was the same since their establishment because they were built by KDA qualified engineers. “A computerised balloting system has been introduced for the first time in the history of Pakistan to make the allotment of plots to the deserving and marginalised communities transparent,” he said.

Syed Nasir Abbas said that a lot of KDA property has been grabbed by the land mafia. Almost Rs6 billion of KDA funds have been misused and missionary pool and asphalt plant have been completely destroyed. “We are especially thankful to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro and the finance secretary who have made sincere efforts for release of funds to KDA for payment of salaries and pension to pensioners,” he said.

He thanked CBA of the KDA Mazdoor Union for organising the ceremony. He praised KDA Mazdoor Union for its struggle for the betterment of the department. On this occasion, the chairman of the CBA of the KDA Mazdoor Union also praised Syed Nasir Abbas’ efforts. He assured him of his cooperation. The KDA director general presented honorary shield to Chairman of Mazdoor Union Abdul Mateen Waheed and General Secretary Ashfaque Chishti.